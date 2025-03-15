GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSWW) Short Interest Down 43.2% in February

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSWW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 43.2% from the February 13th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GeneDx Stock Up 25.1 %

WGSWW opened at $0.25 on Friday. GeneDx has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17.

About GeneDx

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

