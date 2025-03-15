Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 84.7% from the February 13th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

VPLS opened at $77.10 on Friday. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.41 and a 1-year high of $79.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.35.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2647 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF

About Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Capital & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Verum Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000.

The Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate to high level of income. It holds US and foreign securities of any rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

