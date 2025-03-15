Van Strum & Towne Inc. Sells 510 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Capital One Financial comprises approximately 0.0% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,506,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,471,572,000 after purchasing an additional 74,784 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,387,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,649,488,000 after purchasing an additional 280,462 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,694,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,527,000 after purchasing an additional 72,097 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,020,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,198,664,000 after purchasing an additional 159,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,640,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,395 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.67.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE:COF opened at $172.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.19. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $210.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

