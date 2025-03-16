14,177 Shares in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Acquired by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,177 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in LSI Industries by 117.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 37,660 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 228.8% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 34,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 24,096 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of LSI Industries by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 46,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LSI Industries during the 4th quarter worth $317,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LSI Industries Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $17.32 on Friday. LSI Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $518.23 million, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.47.

LSI Industries Dividend Announcement

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). LSI Industries had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 4.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LYTS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on LSI Industries from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on LSI Industries from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LSI Industries

About LSI Industries

(Free Report)

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.