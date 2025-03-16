Insider Selling: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Calvin John Bast sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.80, for a total value of C$313,500.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 2.0 %

CNQ opened at C$42.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$43.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of C$88.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of C$37.11 and a one year high of C$56.49.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CNQ shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Tudor Pickering lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. TD Securities set a C$58.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$68.60.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources is one of the largest oil and natural gas producers in western Canada, supplemented by operations in the North Sea and Offshore Africa. The company’s portfolio includes light and medium oil, heavy oil, bitumen, synthetic oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 1.16 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds over 11.5 billion boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.