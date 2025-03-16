Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi cut its stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,937 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Copa were worth $4,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Copa during the fourth quarter worth about $46,433,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Copa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,195,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Copa by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Copa by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 521,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Copa Price Performance

Copa stock opened at $92.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $114.00.

Copa Announces Dividend

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.15. Copa had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 26.70%. Equities analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Copa’s payout ratio is 44.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPA. UBS Group raised their price target on Copa from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Copa in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.29.

Copa Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

