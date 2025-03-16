American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Position Lessened by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 76.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,767 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,475,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $612,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 31,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.31.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other news, Director John G. Rice bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American International Group Price Performance

NYSE AIG opened at $83.37 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $83.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.31. The company has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of -40.08, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. On average, analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -76.92%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

