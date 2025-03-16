Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,645 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCS. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, United Community Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.65 and a one year high of $20.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average is $20.30.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.0732 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

