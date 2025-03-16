Insider Selling: Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Senior Officer Sells 1,700 Shares of Stock

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) Senior Officer Lena Miller sold 1,700 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$210.37, for a total transaction of C$357,620.50.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 1.7 %

TSE:FNV opened at C$220.26 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$153.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$221.06. The stock has a market cap of C$29.89 billion, a PE ratio of -47.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$196.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$179.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FNV shares. TD Securities cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$220.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$198.00 to C$190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Franco-Nevada to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$235.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$194.10.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Featured Stories

