Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Holdings Increased by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 32,588.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,147 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 269,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 146,424 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 732.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 26,691 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 4,022.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 597,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,636,000 after buying an additional 583,486 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 71,652 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Timothy Rolph sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $1,059,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,620,092.87. This represents a 9.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patrick Lamy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $29,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,935.54. This trade represents a 2.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 252,209 shares of company stock worth $12,190,753. Insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AKRO shares. Bank of America raised Akero Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $42.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $44.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.84. The company has a quick ratio of 17.25, a current ratio of 17.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $58.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of -0.19.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

See Also

