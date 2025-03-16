Michael Sean Hanley Purchases 3,750 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) Director Michael Sean Hanley bought 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.05 per share, for a total transaction of $270,187.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,817.40. The trade was a 30.54 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE LYB opened at $74.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.81 and a 52 week high of $107.02. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.47%.

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Institutional Trading of LyondellBasell Industries

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 17.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 47,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.4% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

