AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof Sells 136 Shares

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,550.08, for a total value of $482,810.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 403 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,682.24. This represents a 25.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO opened at $3,553.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,401.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,244.10. The company has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,728.97 and a one year high of $3,704.43.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.11 by ($0.82). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. On average, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoZone from $3,490.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,775.00 to $3,830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,753.00 to $3,841.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on AutoZone from $3,600.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,651.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AutoZone

Institutional Trading of AutoZone

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 482,040.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 419,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,117,000 after acquiring an additional 419,375 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $834,556,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $471,629,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 6,083.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 90,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,281,000 after acquiring an additional 89,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,033,000 after acquiring an additional 77,015 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.