AlphaQuest LLC Sells 785 Shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Ennis were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ennis by 282.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 185,373 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ennis by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,617,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,888,000 after acquiring an additional 50,792 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ennis in the 4th quarter valued at $1,001,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ennis by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 706,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,195,000 after purchasing an additional 36,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Ennis by 35.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 33,748 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ennis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Ennis Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of EBF stock opened at $21.23 on Friday. Ennis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.60. The company has a market capitalization of $552.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.40.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Ennis had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 12.16%.

Ennis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Ennis’s payout ratio is 62.89%.

Ennis Profile

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

