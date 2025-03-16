Amundi Acquires 16,554 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Amundi raised its holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 2,640.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,181 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,554 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $4,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in AppFolio by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AppFolio

In other AppFolio news, Director Alexander Wolf purchased 9,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $214.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,078,931.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,977.06. The trade was a -150.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $760,662.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,212,440.48. This trade represents a 4.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp cut AppFolio from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppFolio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.29.

AppFolio Trading Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ APPF opened at $216.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.01. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.01 and a 12 month high of $274.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 0.89.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.34). AppFolio had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 26.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

