Brokerages Set Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Target Price at $36.33

Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NSSC. Craig Hallum lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital set a $30.00 price target on Napco Security Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $25.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.59. Napco Security Technologies has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.46.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.06). Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Napco Security Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSSC. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 72,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

(Get Free Report

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.