AlphaQuest LLC Has $277,000 Stock Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 325.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the third quarter valued at $324,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $800,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 14.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 21,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Axos Financial news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.73 per share, for a total transaction of $194,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,482.50. This represents a 41.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axos Financial Price Performance

Shares of AX opened at $63.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.16. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.10 and a 1-year high of $88.46. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 22.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AX. StockNews.com raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Axos Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Axos Financial from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Axos Financial

Axos Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.