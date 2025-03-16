Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Celestica were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLS. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Celestica in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.83.

Insider Transactions at Celestica

In other news, President Todd C. Cooper sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total value of $8,435,700.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 110,426 shares in the company, valued at $14,331,086.28. The trade was a 37.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Mionis sold 441,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $53,965,221.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 531,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,981,670.76. This trade represents a 45.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 959,381 shares of company stock worth $119,142,019 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Stock Performance

Celestica stock opened at $91.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.95. Celestica Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $144.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 2.21.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

