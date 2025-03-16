OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 76.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,695 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 54.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,137,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,283 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 6.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,414,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,869,000 after buying an additional 141,578 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,148,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,472,000 after buying an additional 61,568 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 21.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,791,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,570,000 after buying an additional 316,207 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,142,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,743,000 after buying an additional 19,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OSW shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on OneSpaWorld from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

OneSpaWorld Stock Performance

OneSpaWorld stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average is $18.64. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.29. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $23.01.

OneSpaWorld Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.86%.

About OneSpaWorld

(Free Report)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.