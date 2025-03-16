MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$25.45.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MAG shares. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of MAG Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Panmure Gordon increased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.40 to C$27.10 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of TSE MAG opened at C$23.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.15. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of C$12.16 and a 1 year high of C$25.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a current ratio of 32.55.

MAG Silver Corp is a Canadian mining company. It is focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district-scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset are the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed in a JV partnership with Fresnillo Plc (56%).

