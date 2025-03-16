Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 86,137 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 93.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,137 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter valued at $207,000. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Alamos Gold stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.22. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $25.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $375.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.06 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 14.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on AGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alamos Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

