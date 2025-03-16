Analyzing Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) & Perfect Moment (NASDAQ:PMNT)

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) and Perfect Moment (NASDAQ:PMNT – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Levi Strauss & Co. and Perfect Moment”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Levi Strauss & Co. $6.36 billion 1.00 $210.60 million $0.52 30.97 Perfect Moment $21.31 million 0.88 -$8.72 million ($1.30) -0.87

Levi Strauss & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Perfect Moment. Perfect Moment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Levi Strauss & Co., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Levi Strauss & Co. 0 5 7 0 2.58 Perfect Moment 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Levi Strauss & Co. and Perfect Moment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus price target of $21.27, suggesting a potential upside of 32.09%. Perfect Moment has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 430.97%. Given Perfect Moment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Perfect Moment is more favorable than Levi Strauss & Co..

Profitability

This table compares Levi Strauss & Co. and Perfect Moment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Levi Strauss & Co. 3.32% 25.88% 8.12% Perfect Moment -67.38% -513.83% -119.38%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.1% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of Perfect Moment shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Levi Strauss & Co. beats Perfect Moment on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Perfect Moment

Perfect Moment Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fashion brand that offers ski, surf, and activewear collections under the brand name of Perfect Moment. It offers skiwear, outerwear, swimwear and activewear for women, men, and children. The company sells its collections directly to customers through e-commerce and to wholesale accounts, as well as through other sales partnerships. Perfect Moment Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

