Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Short Interest Update

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 107.7% from the February 13th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of OTCMKTS APEMY opened at $34.90 on Friday. Aperam has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.64.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Aperam had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 2.02%. Equities analysts expect that Aperam will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.5224 per share. This is a positive change from Aperam’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Aperam’s payout ratio is presently 51.16%.

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers a range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

