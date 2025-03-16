Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Short Interest Update

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 107.7% from the February 13th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Aperam Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS APEMY opened at $34.90 on Friday. Aperam has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.64.
Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Aperam had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 2.02%. Equities analysts expect that Aperam will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.
Aperam Company Profile
Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers a range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.
