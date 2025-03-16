Short Interest in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Decreases By 37.7%

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 888,200 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the February 13th total of 1,425,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Institutional Trading of BAE Systems

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BAE Systems stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Free Report) by 311.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of BAESF stock opened at $21.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.51. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $22.43.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

