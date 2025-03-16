AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Shares Up 0.4% – What’s Next?

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $146.21 and last traded at $145.32. Approximately 20,604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 375,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.60.

AptarGroup Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.56.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.24. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.56%. As a group, analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in AptarGroup by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 3.3% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Recommended Stories

