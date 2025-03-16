Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 165.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9,594.1% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 953,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 944,060 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVUS stock opened at $92.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.40. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $102.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.