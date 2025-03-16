Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $814,000 Stock Position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report) by 60.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,382 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,710,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 125,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. TigerOak Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $376,000. Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $255,000.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PBW opened at $16.92 on Friday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.74. The firm has a market cap of $247.54 million, a P/E ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.79.

About Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

