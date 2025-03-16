Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 29,176 Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $37.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.94. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.66 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 9.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 172.90%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.