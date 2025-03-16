Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Short Interest Update

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the February 13th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 853,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $29,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,646.38. This represents a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 13,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $1,496,171.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,226,167. This trade represents a 9.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,548 shares of company stock worth $2,912,212 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. SMART Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $829,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 97,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,339,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 193,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,174,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 10.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 538,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,563,000 after purchasing an additional 51,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.19.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $118.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.46. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 78.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.94. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $94.75 and a 1-year high of $127.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 280.00%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

