Tidemark LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Tidemark LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 203.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,213 shares during the quarter. Tidemark LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.13. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $68.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.86.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

