Intact Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 390,000.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,901 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,656,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,584,515,000 after acquiring an additional 177,700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,797,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $787,186,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $858,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,513,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,243,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,597,337,000 after purchasing an additional 441,924 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AMD. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $100.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.99, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.23. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.73 and a twelve month high of $193.50.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

