CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 48 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.9% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $565.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $596.10 and a 200-day moving average of $588.84. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $496.30 and a one year high of $616.22. The company has a market cap of $544.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

