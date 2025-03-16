Ninepoint Partners LP Grows Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Ninepoint Partners LP raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S&CO Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,602,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,820,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,645,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,929,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $250,602,000 after acquiring an additional 81,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

NYSE CP opened at $75.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.22. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $90.64.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1318 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CP

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.