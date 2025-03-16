Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 269,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,297 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $50,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth $2,357,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVY. Robert W. Baird set a $220.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 target price (down from $218.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $228.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down from $245.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.51.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of AVY opened at $178.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.52. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $174.91 and a 1-year high of $233.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.01). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.06% and a net margin of 8.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 12,969 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.85, for a total value of $2,358,412.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 303,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,160,742.35. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Further Reading

