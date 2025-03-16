Centurion Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 64.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,008 shares during the quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 171,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 24,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 66,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $45.98 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $44.04 and a 52-week high of $47.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.05.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1588 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

