Globeflex Capital L P Buys Shares of 3,308 Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON)

Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000.

Get Concentra Group Holdings Parent alerts:

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CON opened at $20.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $24.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.64.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Announces Dividend

Concentra Group Holdings Parent ( NYSE:CON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CON shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Concentra Group Holdings Parent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CON

About Concentra Group Holdings Parent

(Free Report)

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.