Frontier Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:LITOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Frontier Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:LITOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 473,600 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the February 13th total of 677,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Frontier Lithium Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LITOF opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39. Frontier Lithium has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.71.

Get Frontier Lithium alerts:

Frontier Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.