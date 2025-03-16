Frontier Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:LITOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Frontier Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:LITOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 473,600 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the February 13th total of 677,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Frontier Lithium Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LITOF opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39. Frontier Lithium has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.71.
Frontier Lithium Company Profile
