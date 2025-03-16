Centurion Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 115.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,743 shares during the quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 22,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGLT stock opened at $57.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.92. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $53.80 and a twelve month high of $63.41.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1893 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

