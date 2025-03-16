Toy Stocks To Follow Today – March 15th

Walmart, Costco Wholesale, Target, Kroger, Dollar General, TKO Group, and Best Buy are the seven Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks are shares of companies that design, manufacture, and market toys and related entertainment products. Their performance is often influenced by seasonal demand—especially during major holidays—and shifts in consumer preferences, making them a niche segment within the broader consumer discretionary sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $85.29. 35,480,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,967,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $13.30 on Friday, reaching $903.92. 3,183,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.08, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.81. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $697.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,078.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $989.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $944.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $104.71. 7,532,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,794,228. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target has a fifty-two week low of $103.46 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Shares of KR stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,450,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,844,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Kroger has a twelve month low of $49.04 and a twelve month high of $68.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.51.

Dollar General (DG)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Shares of DG stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,169,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,502,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $66.43 and a twelve month high of $164.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44.

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Shares of TKO stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,482,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. TKO Group has a twelve month low of $79.44 and a twelve month high of $179.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of -331.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Shares of BBY stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,176,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $103.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43.

