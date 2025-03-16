Corient Private Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 632,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 553,896 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $160,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $279.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.10.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 48,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.36, for a total transaction of $13,293,565.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,120,802.68. This represents a 46.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 41,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $11,249,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,698,667.50. This trade represents a 45.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,925 shares of company stock worth $42,973,845. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITW stock opened at $254.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $232.77 and a 12 month high of $279.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $257.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.34.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 95.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

