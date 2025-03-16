Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Holdings Boosted by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co grew its position in Honeywell International by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.38.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $209.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.50. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.75 and a 12-month high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.89%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

