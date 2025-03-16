Promising Fertilizer Stocks To Follow Now – March 15th

Union Pacific, CSX, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, Norfolk Southern, and Canadian Pacific Kansas City are the five Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks refer to the inventory of raw or manufactured fertilizer products held by producers, distributors, or retailers. These stocks ensure that there is a steady supply of essential nutrients for agricultural use, helping to stabilize market availability and support consistent farming operations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

UNP traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,116,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,413. The company has a market capitalization of $143.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $218.55 and a twelve month high of $258.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNP

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,381,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,727,312. The stock has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. CSX has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $38.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSX

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of NYSE PBR traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,615,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,200,751. The stock has a market cap of $86.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $17.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PBR

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $5.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,080,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,477. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.51. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $206.71 and a one year high of $277.60. The stock has a market cap of $52.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NSC

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.27. 2,732,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,551. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.25. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $90.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CP

See Also