Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $712,000 Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 181.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 11.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.00.

GNRC opened at $130.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.86 and a twelve month high of $195.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.79.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 18.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,825 shares in the company, valued at $89,904,937.50. The trade was a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

