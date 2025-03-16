Steppe Cement (LON:STCM) Trading 8.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 8.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 15.88 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 15.15 ($0.20). Approximately 138,593 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 56,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14 ($0.18).
The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 14.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.75. The firm has a market cap of £41.53 million, a P/E ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 0.84.
About Steppe Cement
Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the production and sale of cement and clinkers in Kazakhstan. It also provides consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
