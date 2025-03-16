Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,698 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,892,970 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $619,747,000 after buying an additional 206,884 shares during the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth $461,857,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 16.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,591,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $453,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,652 shares during the last quarter. EnCap Partners GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $408,653,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,203,812 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $333,971,000 after purchasing an additional 232,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.54.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DVN opened at $34.50 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. Devon Energy had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

