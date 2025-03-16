Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,750,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $135,320,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6,213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 908,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,256,000 after acquiring an additional 894,345 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,440,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,183,000 after acquiring an additional 847,591 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5,763.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 606,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,285,000 after acquiring an additional 596,141 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.48 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.46 and a 1-year high of $59.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.32 and a 200-day moving average of $58.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1873 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

