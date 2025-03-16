Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND) Insider Buys C$1,115,667.30 in Stock

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) insider Plantro Ltd. bought 89,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.48 per share, with a total value of C$1,115,667.30.
Plantro Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 21st, Plantro Ltd. sold 15,000 shares of Dye & Durham stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total transaction of C$180,000.00.
- On Thursday, January 16th, Plantro Ltd. sold 1,778,900 shares of Dye & Durham stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.16, for a total value of C$26,967,768.22.
- On Thursday, December 19th, Plantro Ltd. sold 1,000,000 shares of Dye & Durham stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.15, for a total transaction of C$19,150,000.00.
Dye & Durham Stock Performance
Shares of DND stock opened at C$12.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$865.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.09. Dye & Durham Limited has a one year low of C$10.92 and a one year high of C$22.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 0.32.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DND
About Dye & Durham
Dye & Durham Ltd is engaged in providing cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals. The company has business operations in Canada and the United Kingdom. The customers include law firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dye & Durham
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.