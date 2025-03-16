Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND) Insider Buys C$1,115,667.30 in Stock

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) insider Plantro Ltd. bought 89,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.48 per share, with a total value of C$1,115,667.30.

Plantro Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 21st, Plantro Ltd. sold 15,000 shares of Dye & Durham stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total transaction of C$180,000.00.

On Thursday, January 16th, Plantro Ltd. sold 1,778,900 shares of Dye & Durham stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.16, for a total value of C$26,967,768.22.

On Thursday, December 19th, Plantro Ltd. sold 1,000,000 shares of Dye & Durham stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.15, for a total transaction of C$19,150,000.00.

Dye & Durham Stock Performance

Shares of DND stock opened at C$12.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$865.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.09. Dye & Durham Limited has a one year low of C$10.92 and a one year high of C$22.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on DND. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, November 29th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cormark downgraded shares of Dye & Durham from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. CIBC reduced their price target on Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$27.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$22.50.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Ltd is engaged in providing cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals. The company has business operations in Canada and the United Kingdom. The customers include law firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations.

