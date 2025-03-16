First Atlantic Nickel (CVE:FAN) Stock Price Down 7.1% – Here’s Why

First Atlantic Nickel Corp. (CVE:FAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 342,816 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 363,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

First Atlantic Nickel Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.34 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.80.

First Atlantic Nickel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Atlantic Nickel Corp. engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, silver, cobalt, gold, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned option to acquire TL Nickel Project located in the Churchill Province of Labrador, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Atlantic Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Atlantic Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.