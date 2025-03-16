InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Short Interest Down 25.1% in February

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the February 13th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 462,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.8 %

InMed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $15.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.47.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($3.64) earnings per share for the quarter. InMed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.74% and a negative net margin of 163.75%.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of prescription-based products. The company operates through two segments, the InMed and the BayMedica. The InMed segment researches and develops cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals products. The BayMedica segment develops proprietary manufacturing technologies to produce and sell rare cannabinoids for the health and wellness industry.

