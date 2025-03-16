Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON) Short Interest Update

Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 471,200 shares, an increase of 90.7% from the February 13th total of 247,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 93.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Aclarion Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACON opened at $0.77 on Friday. Aclarion has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $231.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.92.

Get Aclarion alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACON shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aclarion in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on Aclarion from $502.50 to $435.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Aclarion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aclarion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclarion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.