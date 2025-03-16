Townsquare Media (TSQ) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQGet Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 17th. Analysts expect Townsquare Media to post earnings of $0.53 per share and revenue of $116.41 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Townsquare Media Stock Performance

TSQ opened at $7.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.59. Townsquare Media has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $13.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Insider Activity at Townsquare Media

In related news, EVP Scott Schatz sold 4,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $44,332.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,681.90. The trade was a 12.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claire Marie Yenicay sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $48,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 207,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,342.45. The trade was a 2.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,244 shares of company stock worth $193,337. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

Earnings History for Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ)

